First Alert Weather Day for Monday Storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows dropping into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a chance for morning rain with storms developing in the afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. Monday’s highs will reach around 80 degrees before falling as the storms move through ahead of an approaching cold front. Some portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area could see more than an inch of rain.

Rain tapers off to light showers overnight into Tuesday. Gradual clearing will give way to a sunny and less humid afternoon with highs around 70. The normal high is 84. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry. Rain chances return on Friday and Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.