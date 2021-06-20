Contests
Mainly dry weather for Father’s Day

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a stormy couple of days, today looks to be mainly dry and warm. So far for the month of June we have measured 6.42″ of rain in Cincinnati. That is 3.35″ above normal. Today will be mainly dry with a pop-up storm possible in the afternoon. High 88. It will be humid yet again. Our break from the stormy weather will be brief with storms likely Monday.

Monday will begin dry but muggy. Storms become likely during the afternoon hours with heavy rain again possible. Temperatures will peak early near 80 then fall with the storms and a cold front passing through in the afternoon. Some spots could see more than an inch of rain from these storms. Rain will end overnight giving way to a mainly dry day Tuesday. Tuesday will be far less humid and very comfortable with a high of only 71. The normal high is 84.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny with a high of 75. Thursday the humidity increases but it will be dry.

Friday and Saturday have the chance for scattered storms with highs in the low 80s.

