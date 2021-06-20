Male shot in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating the shooting of a male in Over The Rhine Sunday afternoon.

The shooting took place near the corner of 13th and Main Street a little before 6 p.m.

Police on the scene say the male was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers have closed down two blocks of Main Street.

FOX19 will provide updates as more information comes in.

