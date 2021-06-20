Mother concerned about lenient sentence for daughter’s rapist

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is concerned about the plea deal her daughter’s father and rapist is set to receive.

FOX19 is not revealing the mother’s name or showing her face to protect her daughter’s identity.

Of the five children in her family, two are with her previous boyfriend, 34-year old Jeffrey Bobbitt, who is being sentenced to a five-year prison term on charges of gross sexual imposition.

The girl’s mother says she had no idea the father of her child was grooming her daughter behind her back.

On September 12, 2019, after Bobbitt went to work, the mother says she couldn’t get her then 6-year-old daughter to go to bed.

“She was like, ‘I’m just so excited for tomorrow.’ I’m like, ‘what do you mean’ and she’s like, ‘I get to have a special day with daddy tomorrow.’ And I was like ‘what do you mean,’ because it was my son’s birthday, ‘why are you having a special day?’ She was like, ‘I can’t tell you because you’ll send him to jail,’” the mother told FOX19.

When her daughter told her what Bobbitt made her do she said, “I was in total shock. I cried; I was like, ‘baby are you okay?’”

She says she immediately called Bobbitt at work and told him to never come home.

At the time, she was five months pregnant and was engaged to Bobbitt. The mom says on that day, her whole world came crashing down.

“In five minutes’ time, I went from having my happy family to being a single mother of 4.5 kids. That’s scary with no job and no way to pay the bills. And a daughter who was traumatized,” the mother says.

The mom says the prosecutor’s office called her last Saturday and told her that Bobbitt’s charges would be reduced in exchange for his guilty plea.

“In the overwhelming majority of cases, the victim’s parents will go along with that,” said legal analyst Mike Allen. But not in this case.

“The only explanation he gave me is he did not want to take this to trial because he didn’t want to traumatize my daughter,” the mom says.

The mom says the assistant prosecutor on her case said that Bobbitt would only agree to gross sexual imposition and five years in jail.

“It’s extremely rare that a prosecutor will go against the wishes of a victim’s parent. However, it does happen, and at the end of the day, the prosecutor is the one that controls,” says Allen.

“Five years is a slap in the face. We have two daughters together. I have his only children,” said

What concerns the mom the most is the amount of time Bobbitt will spend behind bars.

“For them to think for one second that he’s not going to come back out here and come looking for my daughters? I’m afraid... I’m afraid,” the mother says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.