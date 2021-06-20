Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people were arrested.(Source: AIO Filmz via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) – One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting in California.

Gunfire broke out Saturday near Lake Merritt, where police said about 1,000 people were gathered celebrating.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man died from his injuries. The five other victims, a woman and four males, were treated for injuries.

Police said two men have been arrested and two firearms have been recovered.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Thunderstorms could be strong to severe...
First Alert: Waves of storms arrive in Tri-State
Batesville, IN.
Heavy rain causes high water, road closures in Tri-State area
Jacob Roberts.
Man arrested after pointing gun at law enforcement and initiating police chase
Police are looking for these suspects in connection to a shooting.
‘We’re watching you:’ Cincinnati police go undercover targeting quads, dirt bikes
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite

Latest News

Anthony Cioffi was arrested after a crash occurred in Mt. Auburn that killed a pregnant woman...
Driver charged in crash that killed pregnant pedestrian, baby
FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through...
VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets
In this June 6, 2021, file photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, President Tsai...
US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge
Authorities say a driver slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South...
Driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida; 1 dead