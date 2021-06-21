Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Amber Alert remains in effect for 5-year-old Summer Wells

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The search is still underway for Summer Wells, the missing 5-year-old from East Tennessee.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for Wells on Wednesday, June 16.

She was last seen Tuesday night leaving her home in Hawkins County near Johnson City. There are now 41 agencies involved with the search for Summer.

They’re using aircraft, K-9s, trained professional searchers.

TBI says they have received 137 tips related to Summer’s disappearance, so far no luck.

If you have any information about Summer’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's county car and gun were stolen.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun, county car stolen from driveway
34-year old Jeffrey Bobbitt is being sentenced to a 5-year-prison term on charges of gross...
Mother concerned about lenient sentence for daughter’s rapist
A SWAT situation is over in Springfield Township Monday morning, police say.
SWAT situation ends in Springfield Twp
With more showers and thunderstorms coming, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather: Here’s when to expect heavy downpours
The National Weather Service confirmed they tracked a tornado from Montgomery to Butler Co...
Tornado confirmed touch down in Montgomery, Butler County Friday

Latest News

Strong storms moving through the Tri-State last Friday produced a tornado, according to the NWS.
Friday’s storms produced tornado in Tri-State, NWS confirms
The Florence Aquatic Center will not open for the 2021 pool season due to COVID-19...
No money for Florence Aquatic Center included in proposed budget
Pike County massacre: Oldest Wagner son returns to court
Pike County massacre: Oldest Wagner son returns to court
Fans will have the opportunity to nominate nurses, doctors, first responders, teachers, grocery...
Broadway in Cincinnati announces Nominate a Star Contest
Man killed during triple shooting in East Price Hill
Man killed during triple shooting in East Price Hill