Bengals to induct inaugural Ring of Honor class during Thursday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday announced the formation of a "Ring of Honor" to recognize...
The Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday announced the formation of a "Ring of Honor" to recognize former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise’s history and tradition.(Cincinnati Bengals Twitter account)
By Jared Goffinet
Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The inaugural Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor class will be inducted on Sept. 30 during Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bengals’ legends Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz are two of the four inductees.

The other two Ring of Honor members will come from a ballot consisting of 17 nominees. Season ticket members were able to vote for the two other inductees.

“The Bengals Ring of Honor is a way to show our appreciation for individuals who have made a significant impact on our franchise,” said Bengals President Mike Brown.

The nominees included:

  • Ken Anderson
  • Willie Anderson
  • Jim Breech
  • James Brooks
  • Cris Collinsworth
  • Isaac Curtis
  • Corey Dillon
  • Boomer Esiason
  • David Fulcher
  • Chad Johnson
  • Tim Krumrie
  • Dave Lapham
  • Max Montoya
  • Lemar Parrish
  • Ken Riley
  • Bob Trumpy
  • Reggie Williams

The Bengals will announce which two former players received the most votes in late July.

