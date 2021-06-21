Bengals to induct inaugural Ring of Honor class during Thursday Night Football

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The inaugural Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor class will be inducted on Sept. 30 during Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bengals’ legends Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz are two of the four inductees.

The other two Ring of Honor members will come from a ballot consisting of 17 nominees. Season ticket members were able to vote for the two other inductees.

“The Bengals Ring of Honor is a way to show our appreciation for individuals who have made a significant impact on our franchise,” said Bengals President Mike Brown.

The nominees included:

Ken Anderson

Willie Anderson

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Isaac Curtis

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Ken Riley

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

The Bengals will announce which two former players received the most votes in late July.

