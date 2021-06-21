Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Broadway in Cincinnati announces Nominate a Star Contest

Fans will have the opportunity to nominate nurses, doctors, first responders, teachers, grocery...
Fans will have the opportunity to nominate nurses, doctors, first responders, teachers, grocery workers, delivery drivers, etc. that have made a difference in our community.(Broadway in Cincinnati Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati presented by TriHealth looks forward to the return of Broadway and would like to recognize those that have gone above and beyond to keep us all safe, healthy and productive during this challenging time. Fans will have the opportunity to nominate nurses, doctors, first responders, teachers, grocery workers, delivery drivers, etc. that have made a difference in our community.

ENTRY METHOD

To nominate a star, fans must complete a brief online form here. The form includes fields for the nominator’s name & contact information (email/phone), the nominee’s name, and 50 words on why the nominee is a local star.

KEY DATES

Entries open – 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, June 21, 2021 Entries close – 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 9, 2021

PRIZE

There will be a total of five winners. Each winner will receive four tickets to an upcoming show when Broadway returns to Cincinnati.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Contest nomination period begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on June 21, 2021, and ends at 4:00 p.m. ET on July 9, 2021. Must be 18 or older and U.S. or DC resident to participate. Limit five (5) nominations per entrant. Entrants may not nominate themselves. Total approximate retail value of all prizes is $1,600. See Official Rules at woobox.com/ghdowk/rules for additional eligibility restrictions, nomination guidelines, prize information and other details. Sponsor: The John Gore Organization, Inc.

Press release provided by Broadway in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's county car and gun were stolen.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun, county car stolen from driveway
34-year old Jeffrey Bobbitt is being sentenced to a 5-year-prison term on charges of gross...
Mother concerned about lenient sentence for daughter’s rapist
A SWAT situation is over in Springfield Township Monday morning, police say.
SWAT situation ends in Springfield Twp
The National Weather Service confirmed they tracked a tornado from Montgomery to Butler Co...
Tornado confirmed touch down in Montgomery, Butler County Friday
Officers were at the scene of fatal shooting in South Cumminsville Sunday morning.
1 dead, 3 injured in South Cumminsville shooting, police say

Latest News

The investigation is ongoing.
Man killed during triple shooting in East Price Hill
Pendleton County deaths investigated as homicides
Man accused of shooting at police now facing murder charges in connection with NKY homicides, documents show
The Facebook post said not only is this illegal, but very dangerous.
Turpin Hills homes reportedly shot at with fireworks, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage