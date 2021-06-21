Broadway in Cincinnati announces Nominate a Star Contest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati presented by TriHealth looks forward to the return of Broadway and would like to recognize those that have gone above and beyond to keep us all safe, healthy and productive during this challenging time. Fans will have the opportunity to nominate nurses, doctors, first responders, teachers, grocery workers, delivery drivers, etc. that have made a difference in our community.

ENTRY METHOD

To nominate a star, fans must complete a brief online form here. The form includes fields for the nominator’s name & contact information (email/phone), the nominee’s name, and 50 words on why the nominee is a local star.

KEY DATES

Entries open – 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, June 21, 2021 Entries close – 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 9, 2021

PRIZE

There will be a total of five winners. Each winner will receive four tickets to an upcoming show when Broadway returns to Cincinnati.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Contest nomination period begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on June 21, 2021, and ends at 4:00 p.m. ET on July 9, 2021. Must be 18 or older and U.S. or DC resident to participate. Limit five (5) nominations per entrant. Entrants may not nominate themselves. Total approximate retail value of all prizes is $1,600. See Official Rules at woobox.com/ghdowk/rules for additional eligibility restrictions, nomination guidelines, prize information and other details. Sponsor: The John Gore Organization, Inc.

Press release provided by Broadway in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.