Driver arrested in crash that killed pregnant pedestrian, baby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver faces multiple charges after Cincinnati police say his SUV struck and killed a pregnant woman on a Mt. Auburn sidewalk, resulting in the death of her infant as well.

Anthony Cioffi, 31, of Dayton, Ky., was arrested over the weekend and charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center and will appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday.

The crash was reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Reading Road.

Impairment and excessive speed appear to have played a role, police say.

Cioffi failed to maintain control of his 2011 BMW X5 as the SUV headed south on Reading Road, a news release states.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a telephone pole.

It continued on, striking the 20-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk before crashing into a building at 2499 Reading Road, Cincinnati police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

She gave birth to her son, but neither survived, police say.

Her name was not released.

Cioffi and a 29-year-old passenger in the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Cioffi was charged and taken to the jail after he was released over the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

