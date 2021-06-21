Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Monday Afternoon Downpours / Storm Chances

Cooler and less humid air into the middle part of the week.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. While we may see rain chances early in the morning, look for heavier rain and gusty winds possible after 12pm. Severe risk is low, but biggest risk will be for some high water with already swollen creeks and streams.

Monday’s highs will reach around 80 degrees before falling as the storms move through ahead of an approaching cold front. Some portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area could see more than an inch of rain.

Rain tapers off to light showers overnight into Tuesday. Gradual clearing will give way to a sunny and less humid afternoon with highs around 70. The normal high is 84. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry. Rain chances return on Friday and Saturday.

