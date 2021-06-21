First Alert Weather: Here’s when to expect heavy downpours

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With more showers and thunderstorms coming, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Afternoon storms are likely between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., says Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

The biggest issues will be heavy rain and lightning.

Flooding will be a concern.

Some portions in the FOX19 NOW viewing area could see more than an inch of rain.

We also could see some gusty winds up to 30 mph.

Conditions will remain muggy Monday.

The high temperature will reach 80 degrees, but it will feel hotter with the heat index factored in.

As the cold front arrives, rain will taper to light showers late Monday into early Tuesday.

The overnight low temperature will fall to 53 degrees.

Gradual clearing skies Tuesday will give way to a sunny and less humid afternoon with highs around 70 degrees.

That’s well below the normal high temperature for this time of year is 84.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with more sunshine and mild temperatures.

Rain chances are expected to return Friday and Saturday.

