Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Here’s when to expect heavy downpours

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With more showers and thunderstorms coming, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Afternoon storms are likely between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., says Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

The biggest issues will be heavy rain and lightning.

Flooding will be a concern.

Some portions in the FOX19 NOW viewing area could see more than an inch of rain.

We also could see some gusty winds up to 30 mph.

Conditions will remain muggy Monday.

The high temperature will reach 80 degrees, but it will feel hotter with the heat index factored in.

As the cold front arrives, rain will taper to light showers late Monday into early Tuesday.

The overnight low temperature will fall to 53 degrees.

Gradual clearing skies Tuesday will give way to a sunny and less humid afternoon with highs around 70 degrees.

That’s well below the normal high temperature for this time of year is 84.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with more sunshine and mild temperatures.

Rain chances are expected to return Friday and Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's county car and gun were stolen.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun, county car stolen from driveway
34-year old Jeffrey Bobbitt is being sentenced to a 5-year-prison term on charges of gross...
Mother concerned about lenient sentence for daughter’s rapist
The National Weather Service confirmed they tracked a tornado from Montgomery to Butler Co...
Tornado confirmed touch down in Montgomery, Butler County Friday
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
Young Reds fan devastated over Joey Votto’s ejection
Officers were at the scene of fatal shooting in South Cumminsville Sunday morning.
1 dead, 3 injured in South Cumminsville shooting, police say

Latest News

Anthony Cioffi
Driver arrested in crash that killed pregnant pedestrian, baby
Hamilton police are on scene investigating a stabbing that sent a man to a hospital with...
Hamilton police respond to stabbing
Pippin Road is shut down near Crest Street after a Colerain Township police cruiser was struck...
Police cruiser struck in Colerain Twp
A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the sidewalk along Main Street in broad daylight in...
Police: 14-year-old shot in OTR