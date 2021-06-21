Friday’s storms produced tornado in Tri-State, NWS confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A tornado touched down in Ripley County, Indiana during last Friday’s storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Early indications are the tornado touched down near Prattsburg Road and traveled southeast, passing Milan, the NWS Wilmington Post reports.

The tornado is believed to have had a wind speed of 85 mph.

A final NWS assessment including a damage survey is expected this evening.

EF1 tornados account for around a third of all confirmed tornados, according to the NWS. They generally produce moderate damage including severely stripped roofs, overturned mobile homes, loss of exterior doors and broken glass.

NWS says the same storm produced an EF2 tornado north of Dayton in Mercer County, Ohio. It had a maximum width of 200 yards, a maximum wind speed of 115 mph and traveled for 5.7 miles.

Around a dozen tornado warnings were issued in the Tri-State over the course of Friday evening.

Viewers reported what they believed to be tornado-like activity in Hebron, Kentucky and Lebanon, Ohio.

By Saturday morning, more than 26,000 people in the region were without power.

