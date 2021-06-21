Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Hamilton police respond to stabbing

Hamilton police are on scene investigating a stabbing that sent a man to a hospital with...
Hamilton police are on scene investigating a stabbing that sent a man to a hospital with multiple stab wounds early Monday, according to Butler County dispatchers.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are on scene investigating a stabbing that sent a man to a hospital with multiple stab wounds early Monday, according to Butler County dispatchers.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Fairview Avenue just after 4 a.m. for a report of a 30-year-old male stabbed in his neck, stomach and leg, dispatchers say.

He was taken to Kettering Medical Center.

His condition was not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's county car and gun were stolen.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun, county car stolen from driveway
34-year old Jeffrey Bobbitt is being sentenced to a 5-year-prison term on charges of gross...
Mother concerned about lenient sentence for daughter’s rapist
The National Weather Service confirmed they tracked a tornado from Montgomery to Butler Co...
Tornado confirmed touch down in Montgomery, Butler County Friday
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
Young Reds fan devastated over Joey Votto’s ejection
Officers were at the scene of fatal shooting in South Cumminsville Sunday morning.
1 dead, 3 injured in South Cumminsville shooting, police say

Latest News

Anthony Cioffi
Driver arrested in crash that killed pregnant pedestrian, baby
With more showers and thunderstorms coming, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather: Here’s when to expect heavy downpours
Pippin Road is shut down near Crest Street after a Colerain Township police cruiser was struck...
Police cruiser struck in Colerain Twp
A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the sidewalk along Main Street in broad daylight in...
Police: 14-year-old shot in OTR