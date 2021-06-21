Hamilton police respond to stabbing

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are on scene investigating a stabbing that sent a man to a hospital with multiple stab wounds early Monday, according to Butler County dispatchers.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Fairview Avenue just after 4 a.m. for a report of a 30-year-old male stabbed in his neck, stomach and leg, dispatchers say.

He was taken to Kettering Medical Center.

His condition was not immediately available.

