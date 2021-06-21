Hamilton police respond to stabbing
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are on scene investigating a stabbing that sent a man to a hospital with multiple stab wounds early Monday, according to Butler County dispatchers.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Fairview Avenue just after 4 a.m. for a report of a 30-year-old male stabbed in his neck, stomach and leg, dispatchers say.
He was taken to Kettering Medical Center.
His condition was not immediately available.
