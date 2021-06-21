Man accused of shooting at police now facing murder charges in connection with NKY homicides, documents show

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - The man arrested last Friday after pointing a gun at law enforcement a few days earlier is now facing murder charges in connection with a double homicide in Northern Kentucky.

Jacob Roberts, 24, is charged with the May 28 murders of Dillon Carpenter and Madison Klups, according to court documents.

Roberts went to the victims’ home on Straub Lane that day with the intent to rob them, the documents read.

Roberts was armed with a gun.

During the robbery, Roberts “intentionally shot and killed” the victims, the documents explain.

The 24-year-old is facing two murder charges, a robbery charge, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, documents show.

Roberts is also the suspect accused of pointing a gun at a Boone County deputy and sergeant before initiating a chase through Northern Kentucky on June 13, per state police.

Boone County deputies responded to the parking lot at 196 Mary Grubbs Highway around 4:15 a.m. on June 13 for a drug complaint.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as Roberts, and a woman inside a car.

Deputies say they asked him to get out, and as he was getting out, he pointed the gun at one of them.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy turned Roberts’ hand away from his face. The suspect then pointed the gun toward a sergeant as he ran away.

There was a short pursuit before Roberts got into another car and left the scene.

He was then involved in a police chase, which ultimately ended in Campbell County at the Newport Plaza Shopping Center parking lot, according to Kentucky State Police.

The chase ensued after Kenton County Police tried to stop a vehicle matching the description of the one that fled the first scene, KSP said.

Roberts then drove into the Newport parking lot, left the vehicle, and shot at the officers, police say.

Officers fired several rounds, hitting and wounding Roberts, according to KSP.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has since been released.

Roberts faces two counts of wanton endangerment-police office, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of fleeing or evading police, one count of resisting arrest, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of possession of marijuana for June 13 incidents.

