Man killed during triple shooting in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is dead following a triple shooting in East Price Hill on Monday.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near 8th and McPherson, according to Cincinnati Police Department.
One of the victims does have life-threatening injuries, while the other does not, police said.
The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
Police did not release any information on a possible suspect.
