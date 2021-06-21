Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man killed during triple shooting in East Price Hill

The investigation is ongoing.
The investigation is ongoing.
By Jared Goffinet
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is dead following a triple shooting in East Price Hill on Monday.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near 8th and McPherson, according to Cincinnati Police Department.

One of the victims does have life-threatening injuries, while the other does not, police said.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

Police did not release any information on a possible suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's county car and gun were stolen.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun, county car stolen from driveway
34-year old Jeffrey Bobbitt is being sentenced to a 5-year-prison term on charges of gross...
Mother concerned about lenient sentence for daughter’s rapist
A SWAT situation is over in Springfield Township Monday morning, police say.
SWAT situation ends in Springfield Twp
The National Weather Service confirmed they tracked a tornado from Montgomery to Butler Co...
Tornado confirmed touch down in Montgomery, Butler County Friday
Officers were at the scene of fatal shooting in South Cumminsville Sunday morning.
1 dead, 3 injured in South Cumminsville shooting, police say

Latest News

Pike County massacre: Oldest Wagner son returns to court
Pendleton County deaths investigated as homicides
Man accused of shooting at police now facing murder charges in connection with NKY homicides, documents show
The Facebook post said not only is this illegal, but very dangerous.
Turpin Hills homes reportedly shot at with fireworks, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage