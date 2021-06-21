Man killed during triple shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is dead following a triple shooting in East Price Hill on Monday.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near 8th and McPherson, according to Cincinnati Police Department.

One of the victims does have life-threatening injuries, while the other does not, police said.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

Police did not release any information on a possible suspect.

