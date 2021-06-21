Michigan woman hit by hail

HUDSON, Mich. (WTVG) - Severe weather did cause at least one injury in Hudson Michigan. Maisyn Carlisle says she was outside Saturday night, trying to get her cat inside. Hail started falling, and she says it kept getting bigger. At one point, baseball-sized hailstones were falling and hitting Carlisle. One of them knocked her unconscious, and she credits her service dog, Haven, for saving her life.

“She escaped from the house,” Carlisle to 13abc. “She’s terrified of storms, but she got out of the house and ran right over there to me, and she tried to cover me up and started barking until the neighbor opened her door.”

Carlisle was taken to the hospital, where doctors told her she wasn’t seriously hurt. She says she is still suffering from a headache and fatigue. She plans to go back to the doctor for a follow-up.

