No money for Florence Aquatic Center included in proposed budget

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The future of the Florence Aquatic Center could be decided Tuesday when the city meets for the second budget reading.

For the second year in a row, the Florence Aquatic Center has not opened due to operational costs.

Florence Mayor Diane Whalen says the center has an average cost of $250,000 above the revenue over the last decade. She says the proposed budget has no funds allocated for the Florence Aquatic Center.

The city is evaluating the property for better use that applies to the whole city.

Something that could be open for nine to 10 months a year instead of nine to 10 weeks, Mayor Whalen.

The mayor mentioned things like an amphitheater, play areas with spray pads, and splash grounds as possibilities.

If the Florence Aquatic Center does not come back, community member Jenna Kemper says many jobs will be lost.

“This place employs around 100 people. Lifeguards and technician workers, front desk people,” she said.

Kemper started a petition to save the center and more than 6,100 people have signed it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.