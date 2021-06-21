Police: 14-year-old shot in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Over-the-Rhine Sunday.

The teen was shot as he walked northbound on the sidewalk along Main Street near 13th Street at 5:40 p.m., the night chief said.

He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The incident and circumstances leading up to it remain under investigation, police said early Monday.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.

