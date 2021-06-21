Contests
Police: 14-year-old shot in OTR

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the sidewalk along Main Street in broad daylight in Over-the-Rhine Sunday, Cincinnati police say.
A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the sidewalk along Main Street in broad daylight in Over-the-Rhine Sunday, Cincinnati police say.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Over-the-Rhine Sunday.

The teen was shot as he walked northbound on the sidewalk along Main Street near 13th Street at 5:40 p.m., the night chief said.

He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The incident and circumstances leading up to it remain under investigation, police said early Monday.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as police release more information.

