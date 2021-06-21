Contests
Police cruiser struck in Colerain Twp

Pippin Road is shut down near Crest Street after a Colerain Township police cruiser was struck early Monday, Hamilton County dispatchers and police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Pippin Road is shut down near Crest Street after a Colerain Township police cruiser was struck early Monday, Hamilton County dispatchers and police say.

No injuries were reported when the three-vehicle accident was reported about 3:30 a.m.

A Colerain police officer was responding to a car accident involving a white vehicle on Pippin Road when a Jeep SUV drove up and crashed into the white vehicle, police said.

The impact from that crash pushed the white car into the police cruiser, damaging both of those vehicles.

A small amount of fluid leaked from one of the vehicles, dispatchers say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

