Pregnant pedestrian, baby killed in crash ID'd

We now know the name of the 20-year-old pregnant pedestrian and her baby who died after she was...
We now know the name of the 20-year-old pregnant pedestrian and her baby who died after she was struck by an SUV in Mt. Auburn earlier this week.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The name of the 20-year-old pregnant pedestrian and her baby who died after she was struck by an SUV in Mt. Auburn last week has been released.

Korotoum Dao was walking on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of Reading Road when she was hit around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV, Anthony Cioffi, drove his 2011 BMW X5 south on Reading Road “recklessly” traveled off the right-hand side of the road, struck a utility pole, Dao, several metal posts, and the building located at 2499 Reading Road, “causing significant damage,” police wrote in his criminal complaint.

Dao was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries as a result of the collision.

She “underwent emergency surgery to deliver Baby Dao. Baby Dao was delivered but later succumbed as a result of the collision,” the court document states.

Impairment and excessive speed appear to have played a role in the crash, police said Thursday.

Cioffi, 31, of Dayton, Ky., and his 29-year-old passenger in the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Cioffi was charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, court records show.

He was released from the hospital over the weekend and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Cioffi appeared in court Monday where his bond was set at $2 million.

