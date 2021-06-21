Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Storms end tonight with pleasant weather most of the week

By Ashley Smith
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue this evening. Adams County in Ohio and Lewis County in Kentucky are included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm. Heavy rain and lightning remain the greatest threat in any storms tonight.

Once the cold front moves east later this evening, it will be dry, cooler and comfortable for the next several days. Tonight will be 20 degrees cooler than we started today as lows drop to 55. We will struggle to reach 70 as a high tomorrow afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday are pleasant and dry with warmer weather.

Friday will be dry early before rain chances increase late. Clouds will increase and so will the humidity. Saturday and Sunday look wet with rain chances likely both days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's county car and gun were stolen.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun, county car stolen from driveway
34-year old Jeffrey Bobbitt is being sentenced to a 5-year-prison term on charges of gross...
Mother concerned about lenient sentence for daughter’s rapist
A SWAT situation is over in Springfield Township Monday morning, police say.
SWAT situation ends in Springfield Twp
The National Weather Service confirmed they tracked a tornado from Montgomery to Butler Co...
Tornado confirmed touch down in Montgomery, Butler County Friday
Officers were at the scene of fatal shooting in South Cumminsville Sunday morning.
1 dead, 3 injured in South Cumminsville shooting, police say

Latest News

logo
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty Wind, Storm Chances Monday Afternoon
FIRST ALERT VIDEO UPDATE MONDAY AFTERNOON
Frank's Monday Afternoon Forecast Update
First Alert Forecast Video Update
Frank's Monday Morning Forecast Update
Olga Breese’s Sunday Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese’s Sunday Evening & Overnight Forecast