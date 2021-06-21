Storms end tonight with pleasant weather most of the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue this evening. Adams County in Ohio and Lewis County in Kentucky are included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm. Heavy rain and lightning remain the greatest threat in any storms tonight.

Once the cold front moves east later this evening, it will be dry, cooler and comfortable for the next several days. Tonight will be 20 degrees cooler than we started today as lows drop to 55. We will struggle to reach 70 as a high tomorrow afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday are pleasant and dry with warmer weather.

Friday will be dry early before rain chances increase late. Clouds will increase and so will the humidity. Saturday and Sunday look wet with rain chances likely both days.

