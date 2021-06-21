Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Study: Major US metropolitan areas more segregated

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more...
According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more than 200,000 residents are more segregated today than they were 30 years ago.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study appears to show a more segregated America, at least in major metropolitan areas.

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more than 200,000 residents are more segregated now than they were 30 years ago.

This comes despite fair housing laws and other policies designed to increase integration.

The study’s lead author said one possible reason for this is because Asians and Hispanics, the fastest-growing minority groups, are not integrating with white communities.

The research does not explain why that is happening but notes segregated communities of color typically have less access to health care and experience more police brutality.

Some of the most segregated communities include cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York and Philadelphia.

The biggest decreases in segregation have been seen in the southern United States. Cities like San Antonio, Miami and Savannah, Georgia, are more fully integrated than they were three decades ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's county car and gun were stolen.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun, county car stolen from driveway
34-year old Jeffrey Bobbitt is being sentenced to a 5-year-prison term on charges of gross...
Mother concerned about lenient sentence for daughter’s rapist
A SWAT situation is over in Springfield Township Monday morning, police say.
SWAT situation ends in Springfield Twp
The National Weather Service confirmed they tracked a tornado from Montgomery to Butler Co...
Tornado confirmed touch down in Montgomery, Butler County Friday
Officers were at the scene of fatal shooting in South Cumminsville Sunday morning.
1 dead, 3 injured in South Cumminsville shooting, police say

Latest News

The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
The Facebook post said not only is this illegal, but very dangerous.
Turpin Hills homes reportedly shot at with fireworks, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage