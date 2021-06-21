SWAT situation ends in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT situation is over in Springfield Township with one person in custody, police said Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man in the 9700 block of Arvin Avenue near Bermuda Place just after 3 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The man was barricaded inside a residence, and a SWAT negotiator tried to coax him out.

Just before 8 a.m., police said the man was charged with aggravated menacing. He was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

No injuries were reported, and the SWAT team had cleared the scene, according to police.

