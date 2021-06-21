SWAT situation in Springfield Twp
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT team is on scene in Springfield Township Monday morning.
Police responded to a report of a suicidal man in the 9700 block of Arvin Avenue just north of Bermuda Place just after 3 a.m., according to Butler County dispatchers.
The man is now barricaded inside a residence, and police have been trying to coax him out.
