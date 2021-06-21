SWAT situation in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT team is on scene in Springfield Township Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a suicidal man in the 9700 block of Arvin Avenue just north of Bermuda Place just after 3 a.m., according to Butler County dispatchers.

The man is now barricaded inside a residence, and police have been trying to coax him out.

SWAT Negotiator has been on a loudspeaker multiple times trying to coax the man who is barricaded inside a residence. The man is believed to be alone according to dispatchers. No injuries reported.

LIVE with updates in Springfield Township this a.m. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/oGq96FKsCW — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) June 21, 2021

