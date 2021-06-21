Turpin Hills homes reportedly shot at with fireworks, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office District 5 unit released a video after they got reports of fireworks being shot at homes from a car.
The reports came during the weekend from the Turpin Hills area, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
The video, which appears to be from a home security camera, shows a car driving through before bright flashes emerge.
The Facebook post did not include a description of the car involved or if any homes were damaged.
