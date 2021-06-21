Contests
Turpin Hills homes reportedly shot at with fireworks, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says

The Facebook post said not only is this illegal, but very dangerous.
The Facebook post said not only is this illegal, but very dangerous.(Facebook - Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Anderson Twp. District 5)
By Jared Goffinet
Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office District 5 unit released a video after they got reports of fireworks being shot at homes from a car.

The reports came during the weekend from the Turpin Hills area, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The video, which appears to be from a home security camera, shows a car driving through before bright flashes emerge.

The Facebook post did not include a description of the car involved or if any homes were damaged.

