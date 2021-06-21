Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day

By Gray News staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt shared pictures of his newborn twins in a Father’s Day Instagram post.

The fastest man in history is pictured with his partner Kasi Bennett in the photos. His twin sons, Saint Leo Bolt and Lightning Bolt, are sleeping peacefully beside them.

Also pictured center is the couple’s daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt. She arrived in 2020.

Bennett also shared another image to Instagram from the photoshoot, along with a Father’s Day message.

“Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

The track star owns the world records in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, as well as the 4 x 100-meter race with his Jamaica national teammates.

Bolt, 34, will not compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after participating in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 games.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's county car and gun were stolen.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun, county car stolen from driveway
34-year old Jeffrey Bobbitt is being sentenced to a 5-year-prison term on charges of gross...
Mother concerned about lenient sentence for daughter’s rapist
The National Weather Service confirmed they tracked a tornado from Montgomery to Butler Co...
Tornado confirmed touch down in Montgomery, Butler County Friday
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
Young Reds fan devastated over Joey Votto’s ejection
Officers were at the scene of fatal shooting in South Cumminsville Sunday morning.
1 dead, 3 injured in South Cumminsville shooting, police say

Latest News

People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in...
Tokyo Olympics to allow limit of 10,000 fans in venues
Pippin Road is shut down near Crest Street after a Colerain Township police cruiser was struck...
Police cruiser struck in Colerain Twp
A former FDA commissioner says the U.S. needs to think about a different vaccine delivery...
Biden's 4th of July vaccination goal in doubt
A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the sidewalk along Main Street in broad daylight in...
Police: 14-year-old shot in OTR