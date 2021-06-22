Two injured in Warren County home ‘flash explosion,’ fire officials say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were transported to hospitals after a “flash explosion” at a home in Washington Township, according to fire crews on the scene.

The incident happened in the 10000 block of Wilmington Road just after 1 p.m.

Fire officials said three people were working to install equipment in the basement when the “flash explosion” happened.

Two were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for burns, while the third is okay.

Aircare was called to the scene to transport one worker who was severely burned, they said.

Fire chief says both people were burned in the flash explosion in the basement of the home. Three people were working on the plumbing at the time. Family who lives here wasn’t hurt. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/fhbLNrLQpw — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) June 22, 2021

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

