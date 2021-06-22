Two injured in Warren County home ‘flash explosion,’ fire officials say
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were transported to hospitals after a “flash explosion” at a home in Washington Township, according to fire crews on the scene.
The incident happened in the 10000 block of Wilmington Road just after 1 p.m.
Fire officials said three people were working to install equipment in the basement when the “flash explosion” happened.
Two were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for burns, while the third is okay.
Aircare was called to the scene to transport one worker who was severely burned, they said.
The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.
No other details were immediately available.
