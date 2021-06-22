Arrest in Hamilton stabbing

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a stabbing in Hamilton early Monday.

Gary Walter faces one count of felonious assault, according to his arrest report.

He is accused of stabbing a 30-year-old man multiple times in the 200 block of Fairview Avenue just after 4 a.m., police records show.

The victim was stabbed in his stomach, neck and leg, according to an incident report.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Officer Richard Burkhardt, police spokesman.

Walter was arrested by 5:47 a.m., according to his arrest report.

