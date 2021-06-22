Contests
Board smashes through car's windshield on I-80 in Portage County

Driver has board crash through windshield while driving in Portage County
Driver has board crash through windshield while driving in Portage County(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Steph Krane
Updated: 3 hours ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver on I-80 in Portage County found out the hard way cost isn’t the only thing that’s falling about lumber these days.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) shared a picture of a car with a board smashed through its windshield.

The accident happened Thursday and according to OSHP, the at-fault driver was unaware they would be arriving at their destination without their entire load.

Luckily, no one was injured during the close call.

The driver received a citation for having an unsecured load.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

