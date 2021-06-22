Board smashes through car’s windshield on I-80 in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver on I-80 in Portage County found out the hard way cost isn’t the only thing that’s falling about lumber these days.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) shared a picture of a car with a board smashed through its windshield.

The accident happened Thursday and according to OSHP, the at-fault driver was unaware they would be arriving at their destination without their entire load.

Luckily, no one was injured during the close call.

The driver received a citation for having an unsecured load.

Load securement is important for the safety of everyone on the road. Fortunately, no one in this vehicle was injured when a board came through the windshield! This incident occurred June 17 on I-80 in Portage County. The at-fault driver was unaware he had lost part of his load. pic.twitter.com/a8FdIiXfOU — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.