Cincinnati-area rescues aid in massive animal hoarding case in Tennessee

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several Tri-State organizations have been involved in a massive animal hoarding case that crossed state lines.

HART Cincinnati foster and volunteer Shari Wyenandt said 150 dogs were crammed into a small space on a property in Tennessee. The owner surrendered them as part of a court case.

When Tennessee-area rescues reached out for help with the hoarding situation, HART stepped up to lend a hand. Their rescue teams met in Lexington this weekend and picked up 21 dogs.

Wyenandt said the animals were living in horrific conditions. All of them are now in foster homes in the Greater Cincinnati area.

“There were dogs on top of other dogs. There were dogs that were just laying on the ground with their heads up and other dogs were literally standing on them,” Wyenandt said. “It’s sad. It was very sad. There were feces all over the place. You could tell that there had been some scuffles among them.”

According to Wyenandt, at least one of the dogs is pregnant, while others have eye issues and skin problems. They will all need vet care, and she said it will take time for them to learn to socialize with other dogs and with humans.

“Some of them are really underweight, a lot of skin issues with missing hair,” Wyenandt said.

HART Cincinnati is now full, with more than 70 dogs total in the organization’s care, and rescuers believe this latest rescue will be costly.

However, the rescue’s president, Darlene Hill-Meyermann, who is fostering two of the dogs, believes it will be worth it.

“I don’t think there’s anything more rewarding honestly. You take a dog that had no chance at life, and you turn them into a happy healthy dog that’s looking for their forever family,” Hill-Meyermann said. “That dog is going to make a family just as happy as they are.”

Several other local rescues also helped with the hoarding case by taking in some of the dogs.

HART is now in need of foster families and donations to help with this latest intake. Those interested in helping can find more information on HART’s website.

