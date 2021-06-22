Cincinnati’s police chief to update City Council on gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac is scheduled Tuesday to give a “Gun Violence Update” to City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at Cincinnati City Hall, 801 Plum Street.

Assistant Police Chief Mike John also is expected to speak with the chief, according to the meeting agenda.

Their remarks will come after a particularly violent Monday, which saw the city’s latest homicide and a total of five people shot.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the 3000 block of Mathers Street in Walnut Hills at 9:20 p.m. Monday, police say. He is expected to recover.

Earlier Monday night, a young male was shot multiple times in the 3500 block of Reading Road in Avondale about 7:30 p.m., Cincinnati police said.

He was listed in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, they said.

The situation is so serious, homicide detectives joined the investigation.

The juvenile’s name and age has not been released.

That shooting occurred just hours after three people were shot, including one who was killed, in East Price Hill about 11 a.m.

Shootings and homicides overall so far this year, however, are down compared with this time last year.

As of Monday night, 183 shootings were recorded compared with 215 at this time last year, police say.

Homicides stand at 39, including the man killed in East Price Hill on Monday, compared to 49 at this point in 2020.

Last year, the city set a new record for the number of homicides with 94, a 28.7% increase from 2019, which saw 73 victims.

Most of the homicides were the result of shootings, police records show.

The previous record in Cincinnati was 88 killings in 2006.

The city has only seen more than 80 homicides in two years: 2006 and 2020, police officials have said.

The city also saw an unprecedented number of shootings last year, with 486 recorded. Twenty-two people were shot in one weekend alone, Aug. 14-16.

Still, statics show Cincinnati police are working hard to arrest those responsible for homicides and to get guns off the streets.

Cincinnati saw the two lowest years for gun violence in 2018 and 2019. Last year, it had a 67% percent closure rate for homicide arrests, which is above the national average.

Sixty-three of 2020′s 94 homicides were closed by either an arrest, death of offender, prosecution declined or awaiting grand jury presentation, police said.

As of June 7, Cincinnati police said 712 guns were recovered so far this year compared to 576 during the same period last year.

Cincinnati also is not alone in the rise in violence, particularly during during 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other cities saw a swell in violence last year and again so far this year, including Cleveland and New York City.

