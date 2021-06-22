Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Constable saves kitten thrown into freeway

The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.
The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.(Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office rescued a kitten thrown onto the highway Tuesday.

Constables quickly responded to North Sam Houston Parkway in Texas after receiving a call that a driver threw a kitten onto the main lanes of the freeway.

Lieutenant Dimitrios Fragkias found the feline on the road and brought it to safety.

“The kitten is now in great hands and deputies will be working on finding it a home,” the Constable’s Office posted on Facebook.

HAPPENING NOW - CONSTABLES RESCUE KITTEN THROWN ONTO THE FREEWAY Constables quickly responded to the North Sam Houston...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during triple shooting in East Price Hill
Police identify man killed in East Price Hill triple shooting
Korotoum Dao
Pregnant woman killed in ‘tragic’ Reading Road crash remembered
Madison Klups
Man accused of shooting at police now facing murder charges in connection with NKY homicides, documents show
A SWAT situation is over in Springfield Township Monday morning, police say.
SWAT situation ends in Springfield Twp
Erlanger family lucky to be alive after house struck by lightning
Erlanger family loses new ‘dream home’ to lightning blast

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation temporary, will ‘abate’
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
US seizes Iranian news sites under unclear circumstances
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
Senate Democrats brace for defeat over a procedural vote on a sweeping elections reform bill...
Senate fight over voting rights