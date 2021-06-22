Contests
Coroner IDs pedestrian struck, killed in Butler County

The Butler County coroner identified the victim.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Madison Township.

Tommy James Johnson, 44, of Dayton was struck on SR4, south of Keister Road early Saturday morning.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson walked into the path of a truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said he died from multiple traumatic injuries.

