Coroner IDs pedestrian struck, killed in Butler County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Madison Township.

Tommy James Johnson, 44, of Dayton was struck on SR4, south of Keister Road early Saturday morning.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson walked into the path of a truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said he died from multiple traumatic injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.