Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get...
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the woman.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon.

The Tri-City Herald reports that the chimpanzee had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal started attacking Brogoitti’s adult daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says Brogoitti called 911 and said her daughter was hiding in a basement bedroom while Buck was roaming a fenced area outside the house.

The sheriff’s office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the daughter and that they had Brogoitti’s permission to shoot it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during triple shooting in East Price Hill
Police identify man killed in East Price Hill triple shooting
Korotoum Dao
Pregnant woman killed in ‘tragic’ Reading Road crash remembered
A SWAT situation is over in Springfield Township Monday morning, police say.
SWAT situation ends in Springfield Twp
Madison Klups
Man accused of shooting at police now facing murder charges in connection with NKY homicides, documents show
Erlanger family lucky to be alive after house struck by lightning
Erlanger family loses new ‘dream home’ to lightning blast

Latest News

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac is scheduled Tuesday to give a gun violence update to City...
Cincinnati’s police chief to update City Council on gun violence
Then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church last June to take a photo after...
Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
Five people were shot in Cincinnati on Monday, including a teenager shot on Reading Road in...
Five people shot in Cincinnati Monday
A Sri Lankan policeman looks at a dead turtle that washed ashore in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June...
Dead turtles, dolphins, whale wash ashore in Sri Lanka after ship fire