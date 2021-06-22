Contests
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
EDMONSON Co., Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department released information related to criminal activity and medical response following the Redneck Rave on June 16.

According to ECSO, there were:

  • 48 people charged with various offenses, including 14 arrested 
  • 30 charges involving drugs or alcohol-related offenses 
  • 63 traffic-related offenses charged 
  • Two arrest warrants were served on a fugitive, and 6 felony charges, including assault, strangulation, and wanton endangerment were also charged 

ECSO also escorted EMS with security during medical transports responding to such injuries as:

  • Broken bones
  • Severed and dislocated fingers
  • Impalement through the abdomen
  • Lacerations
  • Severe intoxication-related medical issues 

ECSO also responded to theft and assault complaints within the park.  The Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with District 5 Constable Charlie Peck and the Kentucky State Police, administered multiple traffic safety checkpoints around the Lincoln community throughout the event. 

The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by Mammoth Cave National Park Rangers and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on various traffic stops and calls for service.

