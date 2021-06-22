Five people shot in Cincinnati Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five people were shot in a single day in Cincinnati on Monday, including one who died and two who are critically hurt, according to police.

The first shooting of the day was a triple one in East Walnut Hills.

It was reported about 11 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Eighth Street near McPherson Avenue, according to police.

Thomas Simms II was pronounced dead shortly after at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, homicide investigators say.

The other two victims are hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries.

Several hours later, about 7:30 p.m., a male juvenile was shot multiple times in the 3500 block of Reading Road in Avondale, according to police.

He was listed in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, they said.

The situation is so serious, homicide detectives joined the investigation.

The juvenile’s name and age were not released.

Finally, a 21-year-old man was shot in the 3000 block of Mathers Street in Walnut Hills at 9:20 p.m. Monday, police say.

He is expected to recover.

Despite the rash of shootings, overall shootings and homicides in Cincinnati are down so far this year compared with this time last year, police say.

As of Monday night, 183 shootings were recorded compared with 215 at this time last year, according to police.

Homicides stand at 39 compared to 49 at this point in 2020.

Last year, the city set a new record for the number of homicides with 94, a 28.7% increase from 2019, which saw 73 victims.

Cincinnati also saw an unprecedented number of shootings last year, with 486 recorded.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac is scheduled Tuesday to give a “gun violence update” before Cincinnati City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.