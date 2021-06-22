Historic warehouse transformed into new boutique hotel in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A former warehouse transformed into a new boutique hotel is now officially open in downtown Covington.

The Pickle Factory Boutique Hotel is located on Madison Avenue in an alley just down the street from Odd Fellows Hall near Madison Avenue and Fifth Street.

What used to be an abandoned warehouse has now been renovated into a hotel operated by the co-founders of Neat Suites, Ed Feldmann and Jeremiah Hines.

The $1.9 million historic warehouse has housed many businesses and organizations.

When first built in 1873, it was the Wenzel Building.

Since then, it has been a soda pop factory, pickle factory, and at one time home to the African-American Odd Fellows.

The short-term rental hotel features eight-themed rooms, which include the Soda Pop Room, Cigar and Bourbon Room, the Wenzel Room, and Pickle Room.

The site will also include a “Bourbon Blending Experience.”

It will be located on the first floor and is expected to open by late summer or early fall.

The short-term rental is available for booking by clicking here.

