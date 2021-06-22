Lower Humidity & Staying Dry Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Much cooler and less humid air has arrived, as showers taper Tuesday morning. Look for sunny skies in Tuesday with some clouds and a daytime high of 71 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are pleasant and dry with warmer weather. Daytime highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and then low 80s on Thursday.

Friday will be dry early before rain chances increase late. Clouds will increase and so will the humidity. Saturday and Sunday look wet with rain chances likely both days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.