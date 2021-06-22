Man shot in OTR in 2017 dies, cause of death under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of death of a man who died last week after he was shot multiple times in 2017.

Dominique Pankey, 28, died Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the coroner’s office.

The circumstances are related to an “apparent homicide,” a coroner’s report shows.

His cause of death is not yet known and he had other medical conditions, according to Cincinnati police, so they are holding off before determining whether he will be added to the city’s list of homicide victims.

According to court records, Pankey was shot four times in the 1600 block of Hammer Street in Over-the-Rhine just after 9 p.m. on May 31, 2017.

He was struck in the face and chest and was paralyzed from the waist down as result, police wrote in an affidavit.

A man who was 26-years-old at the time, Rasheen Blount, was indicted in July 2017 on felonious assault and weapons charges, court records show.

He was acquitted, however, in a January 2018 bench trial before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Foley.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.