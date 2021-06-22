Motorcycle community rallying for Tri-State crash victim

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Members of the Harley Davidson riding community are rallying around a rider in Greater Cincinnati who recently suffered serious injuries during a crash.

Tim Stegman works at a Harley Davidson dealership, but he hasn’t been there since he crashed his bike in the early morning hours last Thursday.

He was the only person involved in the crash. The Cincinnati Police Department crash report doesn’t say whether he was wearing a helmet.

“We don’t know exactly how it happened,” Taylor Gerdowsky, Stegman’s daughter-in-law, said. “We’re not sure.”

Stegman remains in the hospital. Right now he’s in the neurological unit because he suffered a traumatic brain injury during the crash.

“He doesn’t remember some things,” Gerdowsky said. “He remembers his family’s names and who they are, and he remembers jokes that he has with them, but in regards of talking, it’s very limited.”

Shortly after the crash, Stegman’s co-workers put together a fundraiser. In just a day, nearly $3,000 were raised in support of Stegman and his family.

Donations have come in from as far away as California.

“You think bikers, you think rough crowd,” Gerdowsky said. “But they do, they care, and you can really see that from all of the support that they’ve given us over the past couple days.”

Gerdowsky says Stegman’s family is caring and that if the shoe were on the other foot, they’d come through for someone in need.

It’s unclear how long Stegman will be in the hospital. When he does go home, his family says he has a long road ahead of him.

