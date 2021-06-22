NKU, Cincinnati State announce ‘dual enrollment’ program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University and Cincinnati State Technical and Community College have announced a new program that will give students “dual enrollment.”

The partnership is expected to give students major benefits. If they start an associate’s degree at Cincinnati State they can transition to a bachelor’s program at NKU.

Students can do that now, but the new partnership, CState2NKU, gives students “dual enrollment” with resources of both universities at the same time.

The nearly 50 associate-to-bachelor’s pathways will save students up to $15,000.

“The community college transfer pathway to a 4-year state university is the most affordable route to earning a bachelor’s degree,” NKU President Ashish Vaidya said in a news release. “Cincinnati State’s learners bring a rich diversity to the talent pipeline in our region, and NKU’s focus on equity, inclusion and upward mobility for all learners makes this partnership a perfect match.”

The new agreement includes associate-to-bachelor’s degree pathways in business, engineering, arts and sciences, education, health, human services, and information technology.

“One of our top priorities is to make college work better for students by creating clear, affordable pathways that help students reach their goals,” Cincinnati State President Dr. Monica Posey said in a news release. “This new agreement with NKU does exactly that and creates a wonderful option for local students.”

To learn more about the CState2NKU partnership, visit NKU’s Admissions website or Cincinnati State’s website.

