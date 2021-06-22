Contests
NKY man, 54, charged after asking to perform oral sex on minor: court docs

Timothy Morehead
Timothy Morehead(Kenton County Jail)
By Courtney King and Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An undercover operation by Kenton County police led to charges against a man for sex crimes involving a child, according to court documents.

Timothy Morehead, 54, of Independence, reached out on a mobile dating app in May to another user who identified as a 16-year-old boy, the criminal complaint reads.

The other user turned out to be a detective with the Kenton County Police Department.

Morehead said he wanted to engage in sexual acts with the teen, the complaint says. He allegedly sent a series of messages to the detective asking to perform oral sex.

The communication spanned several hours, according to the complaint, during which Morehead “formulated the idea to meet the 16-year-old persona” and asked for a pornographic image.

Morehead allegedly traded cell phone numbers with the underage persona and texted identifying himself as “Tim.” He then sent photos of various landscaping projects he said he’d been working on, the complaint says.

The detective used public databases to narrow down Morehead’s identity then drove to the location of the landscaping projects in Independence. There, he saw it was Morehead he’d been texting undercover, according to the complaint.

Morehead was booked into the Kenton County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure sex offenses from a minor or peace officer.

He was released on a $2,500 cash bond.

Morehead will be in court on Wednesday.

