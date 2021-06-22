Northern Kentucky gym owner wins national strongman competition

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky gym owner is officially a strongman champion after winning a national competition earlier this month.

Ben Eisenmenger is the 2021 US Strongman National Champion in the middleweight division.

The competition involves five different exercises in which competitors get points for their reps, weight, and time.

For Eisenmenger, the weights have not been the only the weighing him down.

He says the competition being postponed in 2020 was tough for him.

“It’s been a weight on my back figuratively and literally for two years,” Eisenmenger explains. “So, all of the sacrifices I made away from the family, all the nutrition, beating my body. It all kind of hit me at once - once that event was over.”

Eisenmenger sprained his ankle right before the final competition: the atlas stone carry.

“I went out and [gave] everything I had and at the end of it I sprained an ankle,” remembers Eisenmenger.” But it was worth it. It gave me a pretty sizable lead, a 20 plus point lead going into the last event. So, that’s when it hit me: this is a real possibility, I might actually win this.”

Eisenmenger says he has always enjoyed strength training from a young age.

“The idea of doing bodybuilding where you have to show your whole body, it didn’t really fit for me and I really enjoy eating,” jokes Eisenmenger. “So, I liked the idea of being strong. I was a shot-put thrower, discus, and hammer through college, so the idea of strength always attracted me and having objective goals rather than a subjective image in a mirror.”

About eight years ago, he competed in his first strongman competition.

He admits he was not that great, but over time, and through a lot of hard work and sacrifice, he can now call himself a champion.

“The one thing that works is hard work over time. Finding something you want to do, diving into it,” says Eisenmenger. “Almost becoming obsessed with every detail of it and never stop doing it.”

Eisenmenger opened his own gym, Be Strong in Erlanger, one year ago.

He says he truly enjoys training others and passing along his own knowledge and experience.

“Learning how to take intent, discipline, patience over time and then that kind of resolve really translates to the rest of their life,” says Eisenmenger. “So, for me, it was I obviously want to help people in the gym, but this has helped me so much outside the gym that I really wanted to share that and form a community for people. Instead of gym, you show up, put your headphones in, and ignore everybody.”

Eisenmenger says you don’t have to look like him or lift what he lifts to enjoy the benefits of fitness.

“Strength is for everybody,” declares Eisenmenger. “It’s not just for big hulking men or women to scream or play loud music. This is for everybody. If you just want to be healthy for the rest of your life or feel good about yourself or maybe not hurt so much, that there is some form of strength training that you can practice and get better at.”

Eisenmenger is not sure what is next for him or what competition he will enter.

He did turn down an invitation to the world competition for strongmen in September.

For now, he wants to put more time and energy into the things he put on hold while he trained for the national event.

