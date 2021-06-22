Contests
One person taken to hospital after crash at Westwood Northern, Gobel

Police first reported the crash shortly before 10 a.m.
Police first reported the crash shortly before 10 a.m.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash at the intersection of Westwood Northern Boulevard and Gobel Avenue, according to police.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a car and happened around 10 a.m. The roadway was reopened around 12:45 p.m.

Police described it as a “serious crash.”

