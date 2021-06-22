One person taken to hospital after crash at Westwood Northern, Gobel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash at the intersection of Westwood Northern Boulevard and Gobel Avenue, according to police.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a car and happened around 10 a.m. The roadway was reopened around 12:45 p.m.

Police described it as a “serious crash.”

Police are on scene at the intersection of Westwood Northern & Gobel Ave. Investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle. The intersection is currently closed in all four directions till the scene is cleared. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/JJWp13NYB1 — Payton Del Bradley (@iPaytonBradley) June 22, 2021

