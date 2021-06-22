One person taken to hospital after crash at Westwood Northern, Gobel
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash at the intersection of Westwood Northern Boulevard and Gobel Avenue, according to police.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a car and happened around 10 a.m. The roadway was reopened around 12:45 p.m.
Police described it as a “serious crash.”
