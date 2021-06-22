Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Opening of Kings Island’s ‘luxury’ campground delayed - again

Kings Island is delaying the opening of Camp Cedar, its $27 million “luxury” campground and...
Kings Island is delaying the opening of Camp Cedar, its $27 million “luxury” campground and resort under construction less than a mile from the amusement park’s front gates.(Provided by Kings Island)
By Kim Schupp
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island said the opening of Camp Cedar, the $27 million “luxury” campground and resort, has been delayed again due to construction delays.

The site, with room for recreational vehicle travelers, park guests, and other vacationers was originally scheduled to open around June 14, but was delayed until June 24.

According to Director of Communications Chad Showalter, the new opening date is not known at this time.

Showalter said Kings Island does not own Camp Cedar, just manages the property.

He released the following statement:

“Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates, the joint owners of Camp Cedar, informed Kings Island today that the campground will not open on June 24, as expected, due to continued construction delays. We were disappointed to learn this, but agree with the owners that there are outstanding issues which need to be addressed before the campground can deliver a high quality experience for its guests. As the property manager, Kings Island is not responsible for the construction or completion of Camp Cedar.”

Camp Cedar Spokesperson Erin Ruppenthal released this statement:

“We are disappointed that the opening of Camp Cedar, a new luxury outdoor resort, is being further delayed. It has been a very challenging year, and a combination of unfavorable weather, labor and material shortages, necessitates further postponement of welcoming guests. Please visit our website, visitcampcedar.com, as well as our social media channels for updated information. We look forward to welcoming guests and delivering a first-class, family-friendly experience in the very near future.”

Showalter and Ruppenthal said the campground’s guest services team is in the process of contacting those with an affected reservation and providing them with a full refund.

To cancel your reservation and receive a full refund, email them at info@visitcampcedar.com and include the name the reservation was made under and the confirmation number.

To check availability for a stay later this year, visit https://reservations.visitcampcedar.com/campcedar/.

The reservation office is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The resort and campsite will hold 73 cottages and 164 full-service RV spaces.

Another 100 cottages are planned.

There also will be recreational and adult-exclusive pools, ponds, walking trails, dining options, bathhouses, a laundry facility, firepits, grills, and picnic tables.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during triple shooting in East Price Hill
Police identify man killed in East Price Hill triple shooting
Korotoum Dao
Pregnant woman killed in ‘tragic’ Reading Road crash remembered
Madison Klups
Man accused of shooting at police now facing murder charges in connection with NKY homicides, documents show
A SWAT situation is over in Springfield Township Monday morning, police say.
SWAT situation ends in Springfield Twp
Erlanger family lucky to be alive after house struck by lightning
Erlanger family loses new ‘dream home’ to lightning blast

Latest News

Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley coming to riverfront music venue at The Banks
Elephant Trek will be five times larger than the current elephant habitat, according to the zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo breaks ground on biggest construction project in its history
Hamilton County kicking off free 'Movies in the Park' this Friday
‘Movies in the Parks’ returns to Hamilton County after 10-year hiatus
The zoo will offer free entry for those who get vaccinated.
Free admission for guests who get vaccinated at Cincinnati Zoo on June 15