7 Cincinnati bank robberies traced back to pair of suspects, police say

Donnie Wayne Clontz II and Cortiana Pullens
Donnie Wayne Clontz II and Cortiana Pullens(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Grand Jury last week indicted two suspects in a slew of Cincinnati bank robberies.

Donne Wayne Clontz II, 31, and Cortiana Pullens, 26, are accused with robbing seven banks total.

Clontz participated in all seven robberies, according to prosecutors, while Pullens participated in four.

The alleged robberies took place in November and December 2020.

The pair are accused of targeting a US Bank, two Fifth Third Banks and a Key Bank, according to the indictment.

Clontz is accused of robbing Northside Bank and Trust Co., another Fifth Third Bank and another US Bank location by himself.

Two of the Fifth Third Bank robberies, one at the Norwood branch and the other at the Mt. Washington branch, allegedly occurred on the same day, Nov. 24, 2020.

Police provided the following photo of a suspect, allegedly Clontz, from one of those robberies.

Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect
Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect(Cincinnati Police Department)

Clontz faces seven counts of robbery. Pullens faces four counts of robbery.

The pair were arrested on June 17 and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

They pleaded not guilty.

The judge in the case assessed Clontz a $100,000 cash bond and Pullens a $50,000 cash bond.

They are expected back in court July 6.

