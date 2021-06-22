Poll: 1 in 4 Kentuckians believe vaccine risks outweigh benefits

Contests
By Dustin Vogt
Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent survey reveals that more than 25 percent of Kentuckians believe the risks and side effects of COVID vaccination outweigh the benefits.

The Vaccines in Kentucky poll was administered by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, an organization created to address health needs within the Commonwealth.

A majority of Kentucky adults surveyed within the poll looked at vaccines positively, with 69 percent saying the possible side effects of the vaccine outweighs the risk of not getting vaccinated.

When surveying about risks for children, 77 percent said the benefits of vaccines outweighed the risks.

The study also asked Kentuckians about the amount of information they heard about vaccine advantages and disadvantage. Based on the reports, answers varied within different geographical areas.

Around 55 percent of Kentuckians surveyed living in an urban area said they heard “a great deal” about vaccine benefits, 48 percent
of residents in suburban areas reported the same, and only 36 percent of residents living in rural areas.

“Vaccines save lives; it’s encouraging that the majority of Kentuckians understand the benefits of vaccines far exceed any risks,” Ben Chandler, president and CEO, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky said in a release. “Still, this poll shows we have to keep working to get the facts out there about vaccine safety, dispel misinformation and encourage increased vaccine uptake.”

According to the Annual Health Policy Forum, Kentucky ranked 37th in annual immunization uptake in the United States, and 43rd in childhood immunizations.

More information from the Vaccines in Kentucky poll can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

