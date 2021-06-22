Contests
Showers tonight but clearning overnight and comfortable Tuesday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showery weather will continue until midnight, then sprinkles will be the only thing left. By 2am the skies will begin to clear.

Once the cold front moves east later this evening, it will be dry, cooler and comfortable for the next several days. Tonight will be 20 degrees cooler than we started today as lows drop to 55. We will struggle to reach 70 as a high tomorrow afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday are pleasant and dry with warmer weather.

Friday will be dry early before rain chances increase late. Clouds will increase and so will the humidity. Saturday and Sunday look wet with rain chances likely both days.

