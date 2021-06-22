Contests
‘Young’ victim shot near Family Dollar in Avondale

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on Reading Road Monday evening.
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on Reading Road Monday evening.(Chris Mayhew/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on Reading Road Monday evening.

The shooting took place in the 3500 block of Reading Road near the intersection with Forest Avenue outside the Family Dollar, police say.

Witnesses say a teen was shot multiple times.

Police confirm a “young man” was shot but they have not provided an age.

Reports of the shooting came in sometime shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police have provided no word on suspects or the victim’s condition.

Reading Road is currently shut down from Windham Avenue to Lexington Avenue.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

