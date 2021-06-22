Timothee Chalamet film hit by thefts; seeks $50k from Cincinnati taxpayers for extra security

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The crew filming the Timothee Chalamet movie in Cincinnati has been hit by car break-ins, prompting film industry officials to seek help from taxpayers for extra security.

Cincinnati City Council is poised to decide Wednesday whether to spend $50,000 to boost protection for the film crews. The request passed through council’s budget and finance committee, hinting at a likely yes vote by the full council.

Mayor John Cranley sought the protection for production on the feature film, “Bones and All,” The movie, helmed by director Luca Guadagnino and starring Chalamet, began filming here earlier this summer.

Cincinnati Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

>> Production resumes in Cincinnati for ‘Bones and All’ starring Timothée Chalamet

The money was requested by the film company, Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati, said in a statement to The Enquirer.

The president of Per Capita Productions, Theresa Park attended council’s Finance and Budget Committee on Monday to speak about current security problems. According to Park, some production vehicles had been broken into.

Cranley, through his office, said the request was brought to him through Film Cincinnati. According to Holly Stutz Smith, the mayor’s chief of staff, the film is spending millions of dollars on this production. At the meeting, Park mentioned that the production employs a number of local residents and spends several hundreds of thousands of dollars locally through hotel bookings, set construction and more.

At the meeting, Councilwoman Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said while she is excited about the movie’s filming in the Queen City, she thinks “there’s so many other needs” for such money.

Councilman David Mann, who chairs the committee, urged council spend the money. “It sounded like the implications of not being helpful could be very, very disadvantageous.”

Councilman Chris Seelbach said he wished that more details had been shared with him and the other members.

“The mayor does not allocate money. He has no position to vote on allocating money. It is City Council. If you want me to support something, then come tell me,” Seelbach said at the meeting. He also asked why the police department could not provide that additional security, which went unanswered.

The ordinance passed in the committee in a 5-3 vote. Council members Seelbach, Kearney and Wendell Young voted against it. Council members Steve Goodin, Liz Keating, Greg Landsman, Betsy Sundermann and David Mann voted to pass it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.